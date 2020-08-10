The President of Midas Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of Midas Gold (MDRPF), Stephen P Quin, exercised options to sell 115,000 MDRPF shares for a total transaction value of $212.6K.

In addition to Stephen P Quin, one other MDRPF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.55 and a one-year low of $0.16. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.86.

The insider sentiment on Midas Gold has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stephen P Quin’s trades have generated a 3.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in mineral exploration. The firm operates through the following segment Mineral Exploration: The Mineral Exploration segment focuses on exploration, evaluation and potential development of the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.