The President of MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President of MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF), Andrew Max Modlin, sold shares of MMNFF for $827K.

This is Modlin’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MedMen Enterprises’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $45.94 million and GAAP net loss of -$39,934,021. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.55 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.74 million. The company has a one-year high of $2.78 and a one-year low of $0.09.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.28, reflecting a -13.2% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Sell MMNFF with a $0.25 price target.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc. engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.