The President of Loncor Resources (LONCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Loncor Resources (LONCF), Peter Nigel Cowley, bought shares of LONCF for $25K.

This recent transaction increases Peter Nigel Cowley’s holding in the company by 83% to a total of $49.83K. This is Cowley’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GB:DELT back in June 2019

The company has a one-year high of $0.64 and a one-year low of $0.22.

Loncor Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.