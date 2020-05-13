The President of Lendingtree (TREE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Lendingtree (TREE), Neil Salvage, sold shares of TREE for $866.7K.

In addition to Neil Salvage, one other TREE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lendingtree’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $283 million and quarterly net profit of $14.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $262 million and had a GAAP net loss of $512K. The company has a one-year high of $434.95 and a one-year low of $135.73. TREE’s market cap is $3.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 108.10.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $296.22, reflecting a -16.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Lendingtree has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, Insurance, and Other. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, and real estate. The Consumer segment includes credit cards, personal loans, small business loans, student loans, auto loans, deposit accounts, and other credit products. The Insurance segment comprises of insurance quote products. The Other segment deals with the resale of online advertising space to third parties and revenue from home improvement referrals. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More on TREE: