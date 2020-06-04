The President of Kratos Defense (KTOS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Kratos Defense (KTOS), Adelman Jonah, sold shares of KTOS for $841.6K.

Based on Kratos Defense’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $169 million and GAAP net loss of -$200,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $160 million and had a net profit of $3.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.08 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, Kratos Defense has an average volume of 951.01K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.50, reflecting a -13.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Kratos Defense has been positive according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of technology systems to the U.S. Department of Defense. It operates through the following segments: Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The Unmanned Systems segment consists of unmanned aerial system and unmanned ground & seaborne system businesses. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.