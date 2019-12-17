The President of Independent Bank (INDB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Independent Bank (INDB), Gerard Nadeau, sold shares of INDB for $122.5K.

Following Gerard Nadeau’s last INDB Sell transaction on May 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.3%. In addition to Gerard Nadeau, 3 other INDB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Independent Bank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $148 million and quarterly net profit of $51.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $105 million and had a net profit of $33.02 million. The company has a one-year high of $87.64 and a one-year low of $62.33. INDB’s market cap is $2.94B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.12.

The insider sentiment on Independent Bank has been negative according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gerard Nadeau's trades have generated a -1.2% average return based on past transactions.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts.