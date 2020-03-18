The President of IMAX (IMAX) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of IMAX (IMAX), Mark Welton, bought shares of IMAX for $37.05K.

Following this transaction Mark Welton’s holding in the company was increased by 13.51% to a total of $300.7K. In addition to Mark Welton, 2 other IMAX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on IMAX’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $124 million and quarterly net profit of $18.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a net profit of $1.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.75 and a one-year low of $6.09. Currently, IMAX has an average volume of 997.37K.

Five different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Barrington, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Mark Welton's trades have generated a -5.5% average return based on past transactions.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: Network Business, Theater Business, New Business, and Other.