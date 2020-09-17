The President of HP (HPQ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of HP (HPQ), Kim Rivera, sold shares of HPQ for $1.88M.

In addition to Kim Rivera, one other HPQ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $23.93 and a one-year low of $12.54. HPQ’s market cap is $26.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.90.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $19.69, reflecting a -1.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on HP has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HP Inc. enages in the provision of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. It operates through following business segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment gives consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, solutions and services,and scanning devices. The Corporate Investments segment includes HP Labs and certain business incubation projects. The company was founded by William R. Hewlett and David Packard in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

