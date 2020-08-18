The President of GrubHub (GRUB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of GrubHub (GRUB), Adam Dewitt, sold shares of GRUB for $389K.

Following Adam Dewitt’s last GRUB Sell transaction on August 31, 2017, the stock climbed by 20.5%. In addition to Adam Dewitt, 7 other GRUB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on GrubHub’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $363 million and GAAP net loss of -$33,427,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $325 million and had a net profit of $1.25 million. The company has a one-year high of $78.80 and a one-year low of $29.35. Currently, GrubHub has an average volume of 139.90K.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $69.76, reflecting a 12.7% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $12.81M worth of GRUB shares and purchased $700.1K worth of GRUB shares.

Grubhub, Inc. operates as an online and mobile food-ordering company, which connects diners with local takeout restaurants. Its online and mobile ordering platforms allow diners and corporate businesses to order directly from takeout restaurants in the United States and London. The firm’s products and services include Grubhub, Seamless and Eat24 Mobile Apps and Mobile Website, Grubhub, Seamless, Eat24 and MenuPages Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery Services, Grubhub for Restaurants, Technology and Fulfillment Services, Point of Sale Integration, Restaurant Websites and Mobile Applications and Allmenus. Grubhub was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.