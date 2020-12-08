The President of Grid Metals (MSMGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Grid Metals (MSMGF), Robin Edward Dunbar, bought shares of MSMGF for $13K.

Following this transaction Robin Edward Dunbar’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $329.5K.

Currently, Grid Metals has an average volume of 46.90K. MSMGF’s market cap is $7.55 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.60.

Grid Metals Corp, formerly Mustang Minerals Corp is a Canada-based company focused on exploration and development for nickel, copper and platinum group metals. The principal business of the company is to explore and develop its properties and in particular Mayville Makwa (Nickel-Copper-PGM) Project in Manitoba. The company’s other projects include Mayville Property and Tanco, East Bull Lake Property and others. The firm principally operates in Canada.