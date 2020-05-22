The President of Great Panther Silver (GPL) is Buying Shares

On May 18, the President of Great Panther Silver (GPL), Robert Henderson, bought shares of GPL for $15K.

In addition to Robert Henderson, 12 other GPL executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Great Panther Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $48.05 million and GAAP net loss of -$40,464,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $48.03 million. The company has a one-year high of $0.98 and a one-year low of $0.23.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.18, reflecting a -63.5% downside. Four different firms, including Noble Financial and Roth Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $30.4K worth of GPL shares and purchased $119K worth of GPL shares. The insider sentiment on Great Panther Silver has been neutral according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. Its project includes El Horcon and Santa Rosa. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

