The President of Great Panther Silver (GPL) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Great Panther Silver (GPL), Robert Henderson, bought shares of GPL for $20.4K.

Following this transaction Robert Henderson’s holding in the company was increased by 33% to a total of $86.94K.

Based on Great Panther Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $77.02 million and quarterly net profit of $18.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.17 million. Currently, Great Panther Silver has an average volume of 27.17M. The company has a one-year high of $1.16 and a one-year low of $0.23.

Starting in October 2020, GPL received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Great Panther Silver has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. Its project includes El Horcon and Santa Rosa. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.