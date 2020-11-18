The President of Gogo (GOGO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Gogo (GOGO), John Wade, sold shares of GOGO for $103.9K.

In addition to John Wade, one other GOGO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $11.97 and a one-year low of $1.33.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, reflecting a 2.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Gogo has been neutral according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gogo, Inc. engages in the provision of in-flight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation North American (CA-NA); Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW); and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers a broad range of connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes. The CA-ROW segment covers satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American based commercial airlines when flying routes outside of North America. The BA segment comprises of a broad suite of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services under its Gogo Business Aviation brand to the business aviation market. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.