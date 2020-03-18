The President of Global Indemnity (GBLI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Global Indemnity (GBLI), Stephen Green, bought shares of GBLI for $102K.

Following this transaction Stephen Green’s holding in the company was increased by 15.99% to a total of $769.3K.

Based on Global Indemnity’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $176 million and quarterly net profit of $29.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $113 million and had a GAAP net loss of $73.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.65 and a one-year low of $23.67. GBLI’s market cap is $354.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.87.

Global Indemnity Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property and casualty insurance products.