The President of Gladstone Investment (GAIN) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Gladstone Investment (GAIN), David Dullum, bought shares of GAIN for $104.9K.

Following this transaction David Dullum’s holding in the company was increased by 9.78% to a total of $1 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.34 and a one-year low of $8.38. GAIN’s market cap is $294.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.92. Currently, Gladstone Investment has an average volume of 223.93K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gladstone Investment Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses; and seek long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities.