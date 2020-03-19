The President of Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), Robert Cutlip, bought shares of GOOD for $12.5K.

In addition to Robert Cutlip, 6 other GOOD executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Over the last month, Robert Cutlip has reported another 4 Buy trades on GOOD for a total of $43.14K.

Based on Gladstone Commercial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.69 million and GAAP net loss of $2.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.66 million and had a net profit of $2.51 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.98 and a one-year low of $7.59. Currently, Gladstone Commercial has an average volume of 251.72K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $11.93K worth of GOOD shares and purchased $140.6K worth of GOOD shares. The insider sentiment on Gladstone Commercial has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investmen,t and ownership of net leased industrial, commercial, and retail real properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties.