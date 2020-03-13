The President of Gladstone Capital (GLAD) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Gladstone Capital (GLAD), Robert Marcotte, bought shares of GLAD for $69.95K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Marcotte’s holding in the company by 2.02% to a total of $3.36 million. In addition to Robert Marcotte, 2 other GLAD executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Gladstone Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.32 million and quarterly net profit of $698K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-14,954,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $3.71 million. GLAD’s market cap is $205M and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.75. The company has a one-year high of $10.69 and a one-year low of $6.51.

Gladstone Capital Corp. is a business development company, which invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 30, 2001 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.