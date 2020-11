The President of FRP Holdings is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of FRP Holdings (FRPH), David Devilliers, exercised options to buy 12,415 FRPH shares at $19.23 a share, for a total transaction value of $238.7K. The options were close to expired and David Devilliers retained stocks.

Following this transaction David Devilliers’ holding in the company was increased by 158.56% to a total of $886.7K. Following David Devilliers’ last FRPH Buy transaction on October 11, 2016, the stock climbed by 12.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $53.39 and a one-year low of $30.00. Currently, FRP Holdings has an average volume of 59.42K. FRPH’s market cap is $418 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.10.

The insider sentiment on FRP Holdings has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns real estate predominately in Florida and Georgia that is leased to mining companies in exchange for royalty or land rental income. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment engages in leasing and management of a residential apartment building. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.