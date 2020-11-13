The President of FRP Holdings (FRPH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of FRP Holdings (FRPH), David Devilliers, sold shares of FRPH for $146.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $53.39 and a one-year low of $30.00. FRPH’s market cap is $414 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 45.00. Currently, FRP Holdings has an average volume of 24.42K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $146.9K worth of FRPH shares and purchased $238.7K worth of FRPH shares. The insider sentiment on FRP Holdings has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns real estate predominately in Florida and Georgia that is leased to mining companies in exchange for royalty or land rental income. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment engages in leasing and management of a residential apartment building. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.