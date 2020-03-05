The President of Flowserve (FLS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Flowserve (FLS), Wilson Kirk, sold shares of FLS for $131.6K.

In addition to Wilson Kirk, one other FLS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Flowserve’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and quarterly net profit of $69.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $987 million and had a net profit of $63.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $54.16 and a one-year low of $38.74. Currently, Flowserve has an average volume of 876.17K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $131.6K worth of FLS shares and purchased $43.87K worth of FLS shares. The insider sentiment on Flowserve has been neutral according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division.