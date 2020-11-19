The President of First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of First Financial Bancorp (FFBC), Dennen Richard, sold shares of FFBC for $86.75K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on First Financial Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $162 million and quarterly net profit of $41.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a net profit of $50.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.19 and a one-year low of $10.83. Currently, First Financial Bancorp has an average volume of 360.79K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $15.00, reflecting a 17.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on First Financial Bancorp has been positive according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include borrow; digital tools; digital services; self-service; digital wallet; treasury management; employee services; financial planning; investment management; and trust administration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.