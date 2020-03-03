The President of First Busey (BUSE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of First Busey (BUSE), Robin Elliott, bought shares of BUSE for $43.76K.

Following Robin Elliott’s last BUSE Buy transaction on September 16, 2015, the stock climbed by 6.8%. This recent transaction increases Robin Elliott’s holding in the company by 1.66% to a total of $2.81 million.

Based on First Busey’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $120 million and quarterly net profit of $28.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.15 million and had a net profit of $25.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.00 and a one-year low of $21.51. BUSE’s market cap is $1.26B and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.26.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides financial services through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries at multiple locations in Illinois, Florida, Indiana and Missouri. It operates the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.