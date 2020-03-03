The President of EW Scripps (SSP) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of EW Scripps (SSP), Brian Lawlor, bought shares of SSP for $309.4K.

This recent transaction increases Brian Lawlor’s holding in the company by 27.82% to a total of $1.29 million. In addition to Brian Lawlor, 8 other SSP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on EW Scripps’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $444 million and quarterly net profit of $10.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $368 million and had a net profit of $21.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.41 and a one-year low of $10.37. Currently, EW Scripps has an average volume of 340.01K.

Starting in August 2019, SSP received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

The E.W. Scripps Co. engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Others. The Local Media segment is comprised of its local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations.