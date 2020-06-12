The President of Equinox Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of Equinox Gold (EQX), Gregory D Smith, exercised options to sell 24,000 EQX shares for a total transaction value of $312K.

Following Gregory D Smith’s last EQX Sell transaction on August 09, 2017, the stock climbed by 5.9%. This recent transaction decreases Gregory D Smith’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $2.99 million.

Based on Equinox Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $130 million and quarterly net profit of $10.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.44 million. Currently, Equinox Gold has an average volume of 938.01K. The company has a one-year high of $10.78 and a one-year low of $4.40.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.31, reflecting a -18.0% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy EQX with a $19.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Equinox Gold has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. It operates mesquite & Arizona gold mine, castle mountain, gold and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.