The President of EnviroLeach Technologies (EVLLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of EnviroLeach Technologies (EVLLF), Duane Anthony Nelson, bought shares of EVLLF for $30K.

This recent transaction increases Duane Anthony Nelson’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $880K.

Based on EnviroLeach Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $573.6K and GAAP net loss of -$1,019,693. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.79K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.38 million. EVLLF’s market cap is $30.18 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.40. Currently, EnviroLeach Technologies has an average volume of 181.89K.

Enviroleach Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of hydrometallurgical precious metals extraction. It focuses on mining sector for the treatment of ores, concentrates, and tailings; and the E-waste management sector for the treatment of electronic waste streams. The company was founded on October 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.