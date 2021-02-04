The President of EnviroLeach Technologies (EVLLF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of EnviroLeach Technologies (EVLLF), Duane Anthony Nelson, bought shares of EVLLF for $60K.

This recent transaction increases Duane Anthony Nelson’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $1.19 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on EnviroLeach Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $573.6K and GAAP net loss of -$1,019,693. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.79K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.38 million. Currently, EnviroLeach Technologies has an average volume of 588.33K. The company has a one-year high of $1.04 and a one-year low of $0.25.

The insider sentiment on EnviroLeach Technologies has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enviroleach Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of hydrometallurgical precious metals extraction. It focuses on mining sector for the treatment of ores, concentrates, and tailings; and the E-waste management sector for the treatment of electronic waste streams. The company was founded on October 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.