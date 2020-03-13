The President of Domtar (UFS) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Domtar (UFS), Michael Fagan, bought shares of UFS for $6,339.

This is Fagan’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Michael Fagan’s holding in the company was increased by 2.97% to a total of $239.1K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $50.71 and a one-year low of $21.00. Currently, Domtar has an average volume of 983.88K. UFS’s market cap is $1.29B and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.96.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care.