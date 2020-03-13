The President of Data I/O (DAIO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Data I/O (DAIO), Anthony Ambrose, bought shares of DAIO for $27.3K.

This recent transaction increases Anthony Ambrose’s holding in the company by 2.76% to a total of $1.09 million.

The company has a one-year high of $6.03 and a one-year low of $2.62. Currently, Data I/O has an average volume of 17.79K.

Anthony Ambrose's trades have generated a 37.7% average return based on past transactions.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of programming, security provisioning and associated intellectual property management solutions used in electronics manufacturing with flash memory, microcontrollers, and flash memory-based intelligent devices as well as secure element devices and secure microcontrollers.