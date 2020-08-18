The President of CRH Medical is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of CRH Medical (CRHM), James Kreger, exercised options to sell 9,900 CRHM shares for a total transaction value of $26.53K.

Following this transaction James Kreger’s holding in the company was decreased by 28% to a total of $181.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $4.43 and a one-year low of $0.86. Currently, CRH Medical has an average volume of 115.32K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.64, reflecting a -26.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on CRH Medical has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CRH Medical Corp. engages in the provision of gastroenterologists with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It operates through the following business segments: Anesthesia Services, Product Sales, and Other. It also offers the CRH O’Regan System, which focuses on physician education, patient outcomes, and patient awareness. The Other segment covers the corporate activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

