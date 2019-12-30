The President of County Bancorp is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of County Bancorp (ICBK), Timothy Schneider, exercised options to buy 8,560 ICBK shares at $12.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $102.7K.

Following Timothy Schneider’s last ICBK Buy transaction on August 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.7%. This recent transaction increases Timothy Schneider’s holding in the company by 8.07% to a total of $2.98 million.

Based on County Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.63 million and quarterly net profit of $5.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.84 million and had a net profit of $3.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.98 and a one-year low of $16.24. ICBK’s market cap is $174.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.34.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $321.4K worth of ICBK shares and purchased $102.7K worth of ICBK shares. The insider sentiment on County Bancorp has been neutral according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Timothy Schneider's trades have generated a 31.7% average return based on past transactions.

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.