The President of Choom Holdings (CHOOF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Choom Holdings (CHOOF), Christopher Bogart, bought shares of CHOOF for $8,100.

Following this transaction Christopher Bogart’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $349.8K.

Based on Choom Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.19 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,966,773. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $107.5K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.26 million. Currently, Choom Holdings has an average volume of 44.27K.

The insider sentiment on Choom Holdings has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Christopher Bogart's trades have generated a -8.6% average return based on past transactions.

Choom Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.