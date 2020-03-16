The President of Chemours Company (CC) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Chemours Company (CC), Snell E Bryan, bought shares of CC for $111.7K.

Following this transaction Snell E Bryan’s holding in the company was increased by 8.4% to a total of $1.46 million. In addition to Snell E Bryan, one other CC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $41.60 and a one-year low of $8.01.

The insider sentiment on Chemours Company has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Chemours Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment produces titanium dioxide. The Fluoroproducts segment supplies refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.