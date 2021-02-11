The President of CFBI of Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is Selling Shares

On February 9, the President of CFBI of Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR), Paul Bracher, sold shares of CFR for $2.19M.

Following Paul Bracher’s last CFR Sell transaction on November 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.1%. In addition to Paul Bracher, 2 other CFR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $99.67 and a one-year low of $47.69. Currently, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average volume of 304.04K. CFR’s market cap is $6.25 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.20.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $89.71, reflecting a 10.7% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.02M worth of CFR shares and purchased $2.51M worth of CFR shares. The insider sentiment on Cullen/Frost Bankers has been neutral according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a wide array of lending and cash management products; Consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services; Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products and human resources consulting services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services, including personal wealth management and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.