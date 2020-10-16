The President of CANEX Metals (NOMNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of CANEX Metals (NOMNF), Shane William Ebert, bought shares of NOMNF for $10K.

Following this transaction Shane William Ebert’s holding in the company was increased by 9% to a total of $212.9K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, CANEX Metals has an average volume of 25.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CANEX Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Gibson Property, Cariboo Gold Property, and Altius Property. The company was founded on March 15, 1971 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.