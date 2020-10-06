The President of Canadian Natural (CNQ) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Canadian Natural (CNQ), Stephen W Laut, bought shares of CNQ for $20.96K.

In addition to Stephen W Laut, one other CNQ executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

CNQ’s market cap is $18.47 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 106.70.

Starting in June 2020, CNQ received 22 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00, reflecting a -33.6% downside. 10 different firms, including Barclays and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Natural has been positive according to 181 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stephen W Laut's trades have generated a -9.3% average return based on past transactions.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company. It engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.