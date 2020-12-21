The President of BevCanna Enterprises is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of BevCanna Enterprises (BVNNF), Martino Ciambrelli, exercised options to sell 10,000 BVNNF shares for a total transaction value of $5,200.

Over the last month, Martino Ciambrelli has reported another 4 Sell trades on BVNNF for a total of $24.45K.

Based on BevCanna Enterprises’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $94.01K and GAAP net loss of -$1,823,479. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $2.9 million. Currently, BevCanna Enterprises has an average volume of 223.56K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.63.

The insider sentiment on BevCanna Enterprises has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc is a Canada based manufacturer of infused cannabis beverage brands. Its provides water soluble cannabinoid infusions using THC and CBD from both cannabis and hemp.