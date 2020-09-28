The President of BevCanna Enterprises (BVNNF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President of BevCanna Enterprises (BVNNF), Martino Ciambrelli, sold shares of BVNNF for $3,675.

In addition to Martino Ciambrelli, one other BVNNF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.47 and a one-year low of $0.13.

The insider sentiment on BevCanna Enterprises has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc is a Canada based manufacturer of infused cannabis beverage brands. Its provides water soluble cannabinoid infusions using THC and CBD from both cannabis and hemp.