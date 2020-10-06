The President of BevCanna Enterprises (BVNNF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of BevCanna Enterprises (BVNNF), Martino Ciambrelli, sold shares of BVNNF for $10.01K.

Over the last month, Martino Ciambrelli has reported another 3 Sell trades on BVNNF for a total of $9,057. In addition to Martino Ciambrelli, 2 other BVNNF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, BevCanna Enterprises has an average volume of 492.17K.

The insider sentiment on BevCanna Enterprises has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Martino Ciambrelli's trades have generated a -18.0% average return based on past transactions.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc is a Canada based manufacturer of infused cannabis beverage brands. Its provides water soluble cannabinoid infusions using THC and CBD from both cannabis and hemp.