The President of Berry Global Group (BERY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Berry Global Group (BERY), Curt Begle, sold shares of BERY for $514K.

This is Begle’s first Sell trade following 8 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Berry Global Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.98 billion and quarterly net profit of $126 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.94 billion and had a net profit of $13 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.07 and a one-year low of $25.00. BERY’s market cap is $6.87 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.20.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.27, reflecting a -13.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $514K worth of BERY shares and purchased $160K worth of BERY shares.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Berry Global Group, Inc. engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of containers, closures, dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, polythene films, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, over caps, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes. The Engineered Materials segment consists of tapes and adhesives, polyethylene-based film products, can liners, and specialty coated and laminated products. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment consists of nonwoven specialty materials and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The company was founded on November 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.