The President of Benz Mining is Exercising Options

On July 17 it was reported that the President of Benz Mining (BENZF), Miloje Vicentijevic, exercised options to sell 434,000 BENZF shares for a total transaction value of $177K.

Over the last month, Miloje Vicentijevic has reported another 3 Sell trades on BENZF for a total of $187.6K. In addition to Miloje Vicentijevic, 3 other BENZF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Benz Mining has an average volume of 1,000.

The insider sentiment on Benz Mining has been neutral according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Benz Mining Corp is a Canada-based junior mining company. The firm is in exploration and development-stage. It is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties in the Americas. The company’s project comprise of Mel Zinc/ Lead/Barite Project located in the east of Watson Lake and north of the Alaska Highway in southeastern Yukon Territory.