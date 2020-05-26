The President of Arrow Electronics is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of Arrow Electronics (ARW), Sean Kerins, exercised options to sell 13,801 ARW shares at $39.61 a share, for a total transaction value of $936.7K.

In addition to Sean Kerins, 7 other ARW executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $85.80 and a one-year low of $39.25.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $70.50, reflecting a -2.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.11M worth of ARW shares and purchased $575.7K worth of ARW shares. The insider sentiment on Arrow Electronics has been positive according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sean Kerins’ trades have generated a -5.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides computing solutions, and services which include datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. The company was founded by Robert W. Wentworth and John C. Waddell in 1946 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.