The President of Alnylam Pharma is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President of Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), Barry Greene, exercised options to buy 4,931 ALNY shares at $70.95 a share, for a total transaction value of $349.9K.

Following Barry Greene’s last ALNY Buy transaction on March 28, 2016, the stock climbed by 77.8%. Following this transaction Barry Greene’s holding in the company was increased by 7.54% to a total of $10.06 million.

Based on Alnylam Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $104 million and GAAP net loss of -$179,229,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.71 million and had a GAAP net loss of $219 million. The company has a one-year high of $167.33 and a one-year low of $73.32. Currently, Alnylam Pharma has an average volume of 26.13K.

10 different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.62, reflecting a -14.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Alnylam Pharma has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases. The company was founded by John Kennedy Clarke, Paul R. Schimmel and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.