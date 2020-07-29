The President-Hancock Whitney Bank of Hancock Whitney (HWC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President-Hancock Whitney Bank of Hancock Whitney (HWC), Joseh Exnicios, bought shares of HWC for $196.8K.

This recent transaction increases Joseh Exnicios’ holding in the company by 19.44% to a total of $1.2 million. This is Exnicios’ first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hancock Whitney’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $312 million and GAAP net loss of -$117,072,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $299 million and had a net profit of $88.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.42 and a one-year low of $14.32. Currently, Hancock Whitney has an average volume of 393.60K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.29, reflecting a -23.1% downside. Three different firms, including Janney Montgomery and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.