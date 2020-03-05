The President Government Systems of ViaSat (VSAT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President Government Systems of ViaSat (VSAT), Ken Allen Peterman, sold shares of VSAT for $28.09K.

In addition to Ken Allen Peterman, one other VSAT executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on ViaSat’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $588 million and quarterly net profit of $6.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $555 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $97.31 and a one-year low of $52.98. Currently, ViaSat has an average volume of 467.54K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $28.09K worth of VSAT shares and purchased $1.51M worth of VSAT shares. The insider sentiment on ViaSat has been neutral according to 103 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ViaSat, Inc. provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems.