The President & Gen. Counsel of Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Gen. Counsel of Zion Oil & Gas (ZN), William H. Avery, bought shares of ZN for $1,200.

This recent transaction increases William H. Avery’s holding in the company by 20.87% to a total of $324K.

Currently, Zion Oil & Gas has an average volume of 33.56M. The company has a one-year high of $0.88 and a one-year low of $0.12.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It currently holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel and Megiddo-Jezreel. The company was founded by John M. Brown in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.