The President & Founder of FSD Pharma (HUGE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Founder of FSD Pharma (HUGE), Zeeshan Saeed, bought shares of HUGE for $500K.

This recent transaction increases Zeeshan Saeed’s holding in the company by 47% to a total of $1.43 million. In addition to Zeeshan Saeed, 8 other HUGE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $17.49 and a one-year low of $2.39. Currently, FSD Pharma has an average volume of 541.16K.

The insider sentiment on FSD Pharma has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.