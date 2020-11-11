The PRESIDENT – ELECTROMECHANICAL of Ametek is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the PRESIDENT – ELECTROMECHANICAL of Ametek (AME), Timothy N. Jones, exercised options to sell 20,105 AME shares at $60.30 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.36M.

Following Timothy N. Jones’ last AME Sell transaction on August 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $118.95 and a one-year low of $54.82. AME’s market cap is $26.79 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.20.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $119.20, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ametek has been negative according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AMETEK, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets. The Electromechanical segment supplies automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals and electrical interconnects. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.