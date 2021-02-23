The President & CSO of Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & CSO of Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Sharon Shacham, sold shares of KPTI for $281.6K.

In addition to Sharon Shacham, 5 other KPTI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Karyopharm Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $35.1 million and GAAP net loss of -$43,421,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $48.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.61 and a one-year low of $13.39. KPTI’s market cap is $1.1 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.40.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.80, reflecting a -46.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Karyopharm Therapeutics has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Its SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s lead compound, XPOVIOTM (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the FDA in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. The company was founded by Joseph Araujo, Ronald A. DePinho, Pamela A Silver, Giulio Draetta, Michael G. Kauffman and Sharon Shacham on December 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.