The President & COO of Verisign (VRSN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & COO of Verisign (VRSN), Todd Strubbe, sold shares of VRSN for $1.31M.

This is Strubbe’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on WSTC back in August 2006 In addition to Todd Strubbe, 2 other VRSN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Verisign’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $313 million and quarterly net profit of $334 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $306 million and had a net profit of $163 million. The company has a one-year high of $221.78 and a one-year low of $148.78. Currently, Verisign has an average volume of 477.17K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $229.67, reflecting a -8.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Verisign has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global Internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos on April 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.