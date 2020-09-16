The President & COO of UFP Industries (UFPI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & COO of UFP Industries (UFPI), Patrick Webster, sold shares of UFPI for $1.68M.

Following Patrick Webster’s last UFPI Sell transaction on June 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.2%. In addition to Patrick Webster, 2 other UFPI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on UFP Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion and quarterly net profit of $66.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.24 billion and had a net profit of $54.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $64.20 and a one-year low of $29.17. UFPI’s market cap is $3.46 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.50.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.25, reflecting a -0.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on UFP Industries has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Patrick Webster's trades have generated a 2.8% average return based on past transactions.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. operates as a holding company whose subsidiaries supply three robust markets: Retail, Construction and Industrial. It operates through the following segments: North, South, West, All Other, and Corporate. The All Other segment consists of alternative materials, international, idX, and corporate business units. The Corporate segment represents allocated administrative costs, and certain incentive compensation expense. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.